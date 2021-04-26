Spotify Announces Price Increase For All Plans in Brazil

Spotify announced, on Monday (26), a price increase for all premium plans of its service. Subscribers began to receive an e-mail informing them of the readjustments, which vary between R $ 1.40 and R $ 8.

The new values ​​of music streaming start to be charged from April 30th. However, those who already have an active subscription will only pay the new price in July.

According to the statement sent to users, the increases were made so that Spotify “can continue to bring new content and features”. See the new prices for each plan below.

Individual: from R $ 16.90 to R $ 19.90

Duo (up to 2 accounts): from R $ 21.90 to R $ 24.90

University: from R $ 8.50 to R $ 9.90

Family (up to 6 accounts): from R $ 26.90 to R $ 34.90

The topic became a trending topic on Twitter, with more than 800 thousand tweets in the afternoon. Many people complained about the increases and even said that they will reconsider the subscription to the service.

The new subscription values ​​were not the only novelty presented by Spotify today. The service also announced a partnership with Facebook to insert an audio miniplayer directly into the social network application. The novelty is now available in Brazil on Android and iOS systems.