Spotify Announces New Subscription Package ‘Duo’ For Couples Living In The Same Home: Here’s The Price

Spotify has announced a new subscription package called Duo. This package, created for couples living in the same house, is a more affordable option. Moreover, a couple can listen to a common playlist after purchasing this subscription package.

Spotify, the world’s most popular online music platform, serves millions of users today. Consumers can benefit from this service, which they do not pay for, if they want, or they can use Spotify by subscribing to premium packages that offer dozens of features. This platform has now announced that it has launched a new subscription package.

Spotify had 3 different subscription opportunities so far. These subscriptions; we appear as individuals, families and students, and consumers can subscribe to packages according to their needs. Now, a new one has been added to these packages. Named “Duo”, this Spotify package promises an extremely useful experience for couples living in the same house.

What does Spotify’s Duo package promise?

As of today, Duo is a package you can use with your life partner. In order to benefit from this service where you can have two different accounts, you need to prove that you live the same house with the second person you want to benefit from. After this proof, you get a single invoice, but you have two different accounts. So nobody can move freely without interfering with what anyone is listening to.

The Duo subscription package includes all the other premium features that Spotify offers to paid subscribers. So when you are included in this package, you can download the music you want and you don’t see the ads. Not only do this, platform officials allow Duo and couples to listen to a common playlist. This list, called “Duo Mix”, consists of music that two users love and is constantly updated.

Is it only used in the same house?

The authorities, who have made a statement about the new subscription package for couples named Duo, emphasize that this subscription will not be used only in the home. In other words, users can use this subscription package wherever they wish after having Spotify’s Duo package. Let us remind you once again that you have to prove that you live in the same house with your spouse in order to have this package.



