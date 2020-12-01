Spotify announced the most streamed ones of the year!

Spotify is one of the most popular entertainment services with hundreds of millions of active subscribers. It is known that the number of people using the platform for free is also high. The most popular songs and podcasts of this popular content listening platform were published in 2020. Most-streamed artists and songs on Spotify:

Top-streamed artists and songs on Spotify in 2020

Considering that people listen to more songs and podcasts during the epidemic period, 320 million users become more understandable.

The most streamed artists in the world are Bad Bunny, Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD, The Weeknd. Billie Eilish takes the first place among the most listened female artists in the world, followed by successful names such as Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Halsey, who ran from award to award this year.

The list of the most streamed songs worldwide of 2020 has also been announced: The Weeknd / Blinding Lights, Tones and I / Dance Monkey, Roddy Ricch / The Box, Imanbek ve SAINt JHN / Roses- Imanbek Remix, Dua Lipa / Don’t Start Now .

The most listened podcast types in the world are; It comes out with categories such as society and culture, comedy, lifestyle and health, arts and entertainment, educational.

Most-streamed artists worldwide:

Bad Bunny

Drake

J Balvin

Juice WRLD

The Weeknd

Most-streamed female artists worldwide:

Billie eilish

Taylor swift

Ariana grande

Dua Lipa

Halsey

Most popular albums worldwide:

YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

After Hours, The Weeknd

Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone

Fine Line, Harry Styles

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Most popular songs worldwide:

“Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd

“Dance Monkey” by Tones And I

“The Box” by Roddy Ricch

“Roses – Imanbek Remix” by Imanbek and SAINt JHN

“Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa

Most popular podcasts worldwide:

The Joe Rogan Experience

TED Talks Daily

The Daily

The Michelle Obama Podcast

Call Her Daddy

Most popular podcast topics:

Society & Culture

Comedy

Lifestyle & Health

Arts & Entertainment

Education



