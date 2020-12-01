Spotify announced the most streamed ones of the year!

Spotify is one of the most popular entertainment services with hundreds of millions of active subscribers. It is known that the number of people using the platform for free is also high. The most popular songs and podcasts of this popular content listening platform were published in 2020. Most-streamed artists and songs on Spotify:
Top-streamed artists and songs on Spotify in 2020
Considering that people listen to more songs and podcasts during the epidemic period, 320 million users become more understandable.
The most streamed artists in the world are Bad Bunny, Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD, The Weeknd. Billie Eilish takes the first place among the most listened female artists in the world, followed by successful names such as Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Halsey, who ran from award to award this year.
The list of the most streamed songs worldwide of 2020 has also been announced: The Weeknd / Blinding Lights, Tones and I / Dance Monkey, Roddy Ricch / The Box, Imanbek ve SAINt JHN / Roses- Imanbek Remix, Dua Lipa / Don’t Start Now .
The most listened podcast types in the world are; It comes out with categories such as society and culture, comedy, lifestyle and health, arts and entertainment, educational.
Most-streamed artists worldwide:
Bad Bunny
Drake
J Balvin
Juice WRLD
The Weeknd
Most-streamed female artists worldwide:
Billie eilish
Taylor swift
Ariana grande
Dua Lipa
Halsey
Most popular albums worldwide:
YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
After Hours, The Weeknd
Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone
Fine Line, Harry Styles
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Most popular songs worldwide:
“Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd
“Dance Monkey” by Tones And I
“The Box” by Roddy Ricch
“Roses – Imanbek Remix” by Imanbek and SAINt JHN
“Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa
Most popular podcasts worldwide:
The Joe Rogan Experience
TED Talks Daily
The Daily
The Michelle Obama Podcast
Call Her Daddy
Most popular podcast topics:
Society & Culture
Comedy
Lifestyle & Health
Arts & Entertainment
Education