Spotify and Apple Music will undergo research!

Some platforms, besides Spotify and Apple Music, will be investigated by the British Parliament. The British Parliament has decided to investigate the steps they have taken regarding copyrights for platforms that offer major broadcast services other than these two popular media networks.

Research begins next month, especially on Spotify and Apple Music

According to the new announcement, the British Parliament is launching an investigation into whether artists are paid fairly in terms of streaming services. Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Google Play and other services will be scrutinized as part of this investigation.

According to the BBC, Julian Knight, committee chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Spot department, says the growth of streaming services “could not have happened without talented and less well-known artists.” The main reason for this decision is that these platforms in the UK made a profit of more than 1 billion euros with 114 billion content last year, but only 13 percent of this profit was paid.

According to the announcement, this research, which will start on November 16, focuses on some topics. Among them;

1) What are the dominant business models of music service platforms?

2) Algorithmic compilation of the created playlists, consumer habits, tastes, etc. Are there any new features associated with streaming platforms that affect?

3) Artists, record companies, record shops, etc. What has the economic impact and long-term consequences of the music industry, including?

4) How can the government protect the industry from effects such as growing music theft?

5) Does the UK need the equivalent of the Copyright Directive?

6) Are there alternative business models? How can the policy support fairer business models?

include titles like.



