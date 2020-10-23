Spotify and Apple Music Take Action Against Racist Tracks

The BBC recently published the results of a research it conducted on music platforms. After the announcement of the broadcaster, which revealed that there were tracks containing racist and hate speech on the platforms, music platforms took action.

The BBC conducted extensive research on today’s largest music streaming platforms, Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, and YouTube Music. As a result of its research, the broadcaster revealed that racist and homophobic songs were featured on the platforms. Following the BBC’s research, platforms took action against these songs.

After the BBC announced the results of the research, the platforms began to remove the songs in question or to hide the songs. More than 30 artists and groups were affiliated with various hate groups, according to the BBC’s statement. In addition, there were playlists on Spotify under a genre of music affiliated with Nazism.

Music platforms took action against hateful content:

The titles of these tracks and albums on Spotify have been changed. However, the platform did not change all such songs. In a statement they made with Spotify, other broadcast platforms made statements that their policies prohibited bigoted materials.

Spotify said in a statement that it ‘openly and mainly’ banned music that causes hatred and violence. On the other hand, Apple said there are ‘strong editorial guidelines’ banning this type of content. YouTube, on the other hand, stated in a statement that hate will not be allowed in any way in its service.

However, none of the platforms that made a statement and took action against these pieces did not explain how the pieces entered the platform despite their policies in the first place. In the episode where the BBC reveals the evidence of its research, it stated that finding this type of music does not require special skill or effort.

The parts containing the aforementioned contents could from time to time be displayed by the algorithms included in the platforms, even to people who did not search for these parts. So this situation had the potential to fuel hatred in people. For this reason, the way the platforms control songs began to be criticized.



