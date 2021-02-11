Spotify already shows the lyrics of your favorite songs

Spotify is one of the favorite apps for users who want to find the latest in music. It has everything you need for your gym sessions, your ride on the subway or a trip with friends. But it will also serve all those who love to sing, and more so now with the new function that shows you the lyrics in motion while the song plays.

Karaoke mode in Spotify tests

Karaoke venues are among the most frequented by party-goers. And is that who does not like to sing when he goes out for drinks? even the shyest dare, but now it’s easier than ever to find those songs you want to sing. There are applications and Internet sites for this purpose, but the one that best suits your needs will surely be installed on your smartphone.

And it is that Spotify improves its lyrics service with a system that allows you to follow what the song says live. Until now, the function only let you see the lyrics of the entire song, without exactly following where you are listening to it. This will change shortly, according to what Engadget tells us, where an email from the application has arrived confirming the test of this feature.

“At Spotify, we routinely run a series of tests in an effort to improve our user experience. Some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as important learning.” This is what the company shares, which also emphasizes that this new feature is only available in the United States, which is the terrain of choice for testing.

Behind the letters

Spotify is behind the culmination of its own karaoke mode for the singles. There is still much to know if this function will reach all users in the world one day, but for now there are other interesting features that the firm leaves. It is true that you can consult the lyrics of the songs, but you can also see the stories behind each of them with its behind the lyrics function that it presented no less than four years ago.