Spotify Account Login Information Revealed

With an attack by hackers, the login information of more than 300 thousand Spotify accounts was seized. According to the information revealed, more users than Spotify are “guilty” in this attack.

There are various methods to secure user and identity information in the internet environment. One of them is to create secure passwords and not to use the same password in multiple sites or applications.

We will remind once again how important this measure is in this news. The username, password and e-mail address of more than 300 thousand Spotify accounts were revealed. Spotify isn’t responsible for this, it seems.

Information of more than 300 thousand Spotify accounts has been compromised

According to the news Gizmodo transferred from vpnMentor, the login information of around 380 thousand Spotify accounts were seized and this was not due to Spotify. Although the origin of user data and how it was captured is not known, it is stated that the login information was obtained through an attack called “credential stuffing”.

So what is crendential stuffing? In this type of attack, a lot of e-mails and passwords are collected especially from popular sites and applications. If the information in the hacked accounts is the same as the information on the site or application attacked, the attackers can easily access that account (Spotify in this news).

With the attack, between 300 thousand and 350 thousand Spotify accounts, along with their username, password and e-mail address, were exposed. Of course, Spotify is not a financial institution whose data will be leaked or a social media platform that can be used in political campaigns. Therefore, it seems unlikely that so much effort has been put into the free premium Spotify account.

Of course, the accounts here can be sold online at lower prices. However, it is stated that these calculations can also be used for “streaming manipulation”. Attackers can gain a considerable amount of rest to a particular artist or song with the calculations they hack.

In order to prevent your accounts from being stolen in such attacks, be sure to use as strong passwords as possible, as well as to set different passwords for use on different platforms.



