Spotify, Ability to Listen to Other Music on the Phone

It has surfaced that Spotify developers are working on a new feature. This feature, discovered in the Android version of the app, indicates that Spotify can also play other music downloaded to phones. It is currently unknown when this feature will be available.

A new feature that Spotify, one of the most popular online music platforms in the world, is working on has surfaced. This feature, revealed by Jane Manchun Wong, who reveals new features to come to applications thanks to reverse engineering processes, shows that Spotify can also play music on the phone. In other words, users will be able to play other music downloaded to their phones via Spotify thanks to this new feature.

Wong discovered the new feature the Spotify team is working on in the Android version of the app. Wong, who managed to take a closer look at the details of the feature, says that Spotify can now be used as a music player application. In this way, users will be able to listen to the music they download on Spotify, apart from Spotify. This will provide a more enhanced experience for users.

Spotify’s new feature will look like this

Spotify will provide the ability to play other music on the phone with a new option to be added to the Settings menu. After a user activates this option, all music files on the phone will be integrated into Spotify. In this way, a music file downloaded from a different source can be listened to on Spotify. Users will come across a different playlist where they can access the music on their phone.

There are still important unknowns about Spotify’s new feature. For example, it is not currently known whether this feature will be exclusive to premium users or whether all users will benefit from this feature. Also, it is currently unknown whether the playlist with music on a phone can be opened to other users or played on other devices. The new details that will emerge especially relevant will determine many things.



