Sports World’s reaction to Britney Griner’s Magazine cover

The cover of the latest issue of Time magazine depicts WNBA superstar Britney Griner.

Griner has been “unlawfully detained” in Russia for 161 days since she was arrested at a Moscow airport in February on charges of drug smuggling.

“Britney Griner and the Fight for Freedom,” reads the cover.

The sports world reacted to the cover of this magazine on Twitter.

“Pretty weird times,” one fan wrote.

“Bring her home,” said another.

“Okay, this is getting out of control. I understand that what she’s going through sucks. But how did TIME magazine put a woman on the cover who spent 6 months in prison for drugs when in their own damn country for the same thing?” added another one.

“This is unfair to all those other Americans or their families who were detained or died in unfriendly countries. The only difference is that her case was picked up by the media. We need more consistency with regard to unfairly detained Americans abroad,” wrote another.

Griner was arrested after Russian officials allegedly found vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage at the Moscow airport. If found guilty, she could face up to 10 years in prison.

Griner testified for the first time on Wednesday, saying that there was a problem with the translation, because of which she signed the documents without knowing what they entailed.

This Time magazine cover is one of many pushes made by the American media/public. On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced a prisoner swap proposal in an attempt to bring home Griner and another American prisoner, Paul Whelan.