Sports Doctor Reacts to President Biden’s Shameful Fall

SAUL LOEB

President Joe Biden fell off his bike in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Saturday morning.

Although the fall was unfortunate, President Biden emerged from it without injury.

According to one sports doctor, he was lucky that this was the case.

Pro Sports Doc wrote on Saturday that Biden was lucky he didn’t break his femur during the fall.

“It seems that Biden has quite strong bones, since he avoided a fracture. Hip fractures are more common in older women due to osteoporosis. He seems to have an age-appropriate reaction time, but at the age of 79, no one is as frivolous as they once were.” there were,” he wrote.

Hip fractures can be very serious injuries, especially for people over 70 years old.

Fortunately, while Biden is probably embarrassed by the bike fall, he can be thankful that he didn’t get seriously injured in the process.