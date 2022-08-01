Sportico named the most valuable franchise in all sports

Team values in all sports continue to grow, but one franchise continues to stay at the top.

According to a recent poll by Kurt Badenhausen of Sportico, the Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable sports team in the world; two billion more than the nearest NFL team (the Los Angeles Rams), and $630 million more than the New York Yankees.

According to Sportico, the average cost of a personal income tax franchise is a record $4.14 billion, which is 18% more than last year.

This is evidenced by the recent purchase of the Denver Broncos, which went to Walmart heir Rob Walton and his group for $ 4.65 billion.

According to the publication, in total, NFL teams are worth $ 132 billion (taking into account the business associated with the team and the property owned by the owners.

Patriots, Giants and 49ers round out the top five in the league.