Spooky Nightclubs: Krysten Ritter Tells How She Imagines Movie Sequence

Spooky Nightclubs: After playing Jessica Jones, Krysten Ritter returns to Netflix, this time as the witch Natacha for the movie Nightbooks. The children’s horror follows Alex, a boy obsessed with scary stories who is arrested by Natacha in her apartment to write horror stories for her.

The film is based on the book of the same name by J.A. White and has a sequel, however, so far, Netflix has not confirmed whether it will adapt the sequel as well. But, if it’s up to Ritter, we’ll still have more stories following Natacha’s daily life.

“I know there is another book, so I hope we can do it again,” she said. “You never know, but I would love to see what Natacha is doing when she goes out during the day. Where does she go? I think there’s a lot more fun with her.”

Ritter also commented on the process of working with a character with such a unique personality.

“I had a lot of fun playing this character,” said the actress. “I worked with my acting teacher on this, spent a lot of time just figuring out ways to make it more unexpected. So sometimes she’s silly and the next moment she’s kind of enjoying traumatizing these kids. She’s truly scary and suddenly she’s just adorable. She likes her looks and her magic and it was just amazing. And have fun with all that crazy hair, makeup, looks and costumes. I would say she’s definitely one of my all-time favorite characters that I’ve ever had the privilege of playing.”

Noitários de Arrepiar debuted on the Netflix catalog on the 15th.