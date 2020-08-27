Spontaneous: explosive comedy with Katherine Langford

Paramount released the trailer for their new teen comedy Spontaneous, starring actress Katherine Langford, star of the Netflix series Cursed: The Legend of the Lake, and Charlie Plummer, Who Are You, Alaska ?.

The film features Mara (Langford) having to deal with a peculiar situation in her school. Your young colleagues just start to explode (literally) for no apparent reason!

While local authorities seek to understand why teenagers are exploding, and to prevent it from happening again, Mara develops an unexpected romance with her colleague Dylan (Plummer).

Check out the Spontaneous trailer:

Synopsis Of Spontaneous

“Get ready for the most outrageous love story about growing up… and exploding! When high school students explode inexplicably (literally …), veterans Mara (Katherine Langford) and Dylan (Charlie Plummer) struggle to survive in a world where every moment can be the last.

As an unexpected romance blooms between them, Mara and Dylan discover that when tomorrow is no longer promised, they can finally start living for today ”.

The film is directed by debutant Brian Duffield, who also wrote the screenplay adapted from Aaron Starmer’s novel of the same name.

Spontaneous premieres in some cinemas in the United States from October 2, 2020, and a few days later, on October 6, the film arrives on the Video on Demand and streaming platforms.



