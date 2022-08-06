SpongeBob voice actor Tom Kenny recreates the most iconic memes of the character

The SpongeBob SquarePants star has recreated some of the most iconic memes featuring this character. The long-running Nickelodeon animated show aired for 13 seasons and a total of 277 episodes. He talks about the wacky exploits of SpongeBob SquarePants, a cheerful Krusty Crab cook who lives at the bottom of the sea. Having adventures with his best friends, stupid starfish Patrick and squirrel Sandy (who wears an astronaut costume to live underwater), and annoying his moody neighbor Squidward, he often manages to prevent Krusty Crab’s rival Plankton from stealing the formula for the legendary krabsburger.

The person who voiced the famous character is Tom Kenny, a voice actor who has played many iconic characters, including the Ice King in Adventure Time, a Collector in the animated series Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Octopus in Absolute Spider. Man. Kenny has played the role of SpongeBob since the show’s debut in 1999 and has voiced the character in all the shows, movies and video games in which he appears, including The Patrick Star Show and Camp Coral: The Younger Years of SpongeBob. In the series, he also voices the characters of Gary the Snail, the living pirate Patchie, various members of the Square Pants family, the iconic French narrator SpongeBob and many others.

Yesterday, a series of photos promoting the latest episode of this season of the SpongeBob SquarePants podcast was published on SpongeBob SquarePants’ official Instagram account. Kenny was a guest in the episode, and it seems that at some point during the Zoom call he was asked to recreate some of the most famous memes and images of the character’s reaction. The post includes a parallel gallery of him and SpongeBob in classic poses, including the rainbow “Imagination” pose, his classic rock scream inspired by Freddie Mercury, and an image of him sitting alone contemplating a cup of coffee. Check out the message below:

Given the cavalcade of memes that the character has been included in over the years, there is a lot of material for the actor’s work here. Obviously, some of the poses that SpongeBob takes cannot be recreated by any person. However, Kenny tries his best.

While it seems reasonable that any actor who has played the same role for so long might get tired of it, that certainly doesn’t apply to Kenny. He is as eager to interact with the wider world of SpongeBob as ever. This is great news, because the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise continues to grow and grow, and without his unique voice, it definitely wouldn’t be the same.