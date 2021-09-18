SpongeBob SquarePants: the Cosmic Shake, the new SpongeBob game announced

THQ Nordic announced at an event SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, a game with SpongeBob and Patrick as protagonists

This Friday, THQ Nordic had an online broadcast where he revealed several of his new projects and among them is a new SpongeBob game. This is SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, a development by Purple Lamp Studios.

Although it is not known when it will go on sale, it will be available for Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC through Steam. The plot of this title is strange, but very much in keeping with this cartoon.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Has No Date Yet

Kassandra, a fortune teller, fulfills the wishes of SpongeBob and Patrick through the magical Mermaid’s Tears. Only the pure of heart are supposed to use them.

This is why this pair ‘abuse’ a bit of what they offer, causing the appearance of portals to the mysterious Wishworlds. Some of her friends, without knowing what these strange space-time openings are about, end up entering and getting lost. Now they must rescue them.

This pair must also take back the Bikini Bottom buildings, but what they don’t know is that in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake the fortune teller Kassandra has other intentions.

Without neglecting that Wishworlds is full of knights, cowboys, pirates and even prehistoric snails.

There is everything in this dimension, as it is born from the wishes of others. This game belongs to the platform genre with some skills.

SpongeBob and Patrick will live one of their greatest adventures

Among the latter are the Fishhook Swing and Karate Kick. There are also more than 30 costumes for SpongeBob and Patrick, which you can wear while touring Wishworlds, which comprises seven different locations.

Among them Wild West Jellyfish Fields and Halloween Rock Bottom. Many characters from the cartoon will appear and will have the original voices of the cartoon’s actors and actresses. It also includes 101 songs, including the much-loved Sweet Victory.

Keep an eye out for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake. From what you see in its first trailer it looks like a very colorful game.

Too bad the approach it has is cinematic and its playability is not appreciated. Of course, it seems that Patrick will appear in a different way, floating next to Bob as if he were some kind of fairy. But what is evident is that there will be many references to the series.