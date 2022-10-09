“SpongeBob SquarePants Represents the Tidal Zone” marks the first special crossover of the SpongeBob universe — New York Comic Con

In the beginning, the earth was formless and empty, and darkness was over the abyss. And the Spirit of God hovered over the water. And God said: “Let There be SpongeBob SquarePants presents the Tidal Zone, the first special crossover of the SpongeBob Universe.

And so, it was.

The bizarre moments and comedies that have resonated with fans around the world for more than 20 years will become one on Friday, November 25, on Nickelodeon with the release of a special edition and will be broadcast abroad next year.

An exclusive look at the special crossover, including a brand new clip, was unveiled today during a panel at New York Comic Con 2022. Fans gathered to hear the voice acting of Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Jill Talley (Karen, Squidina) and Dana Snyder (Grandpath), as well as executive producers Mark Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller from the Nickelodeon films “SpongeBob SquarePants”, “The Patrick Star Show” and the Paramount+ original series “Camp Coral: The SpongeBob Years”.

This news comes on the heels of the recently announced release of the 14th season of SpongeBob SquarePants (26 episodes), which will continue to follow the incorrigible optimist SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Plankton and Squidward, as well as everyone else. the inhabitants of Bikini Bottom. The world will continue to expand thanks to new episodes of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, which are now available on Paramount+, and The Patrick Star Show continues to be released on Nickelodeon. This is along with three character-based films that will launch exclusively on Paramount+, and a fourth theatrical release from Nickelodeon Animation that is currently in development.

Since its launch on July 17, 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has been the most watched animated series for almost 20 years in a row, simultaneously creating a universe of favorite characters, catch phrases and memes of pop culture, theatrical releases, consumer goods, a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical and a worldwide fan base.

“SpongeBob SquarePants” is one of the most widely distributed objects in the history of Paramount International, it is watched in more than 170 countries, translated into more than 29 languages and attracts an average of more than 100 million viewers every quarter. SpongeBob SquarePants was created by Stephen Hillenberg and produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank, California.