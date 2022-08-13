SpongeBob SquarePants: Cosmic Shake Platformer Reveals New Gameplay

Despite its initial success as a TV show, SpongeBob SquarePants quickly became popular in other entertainment environments. For example, SpongeBob has starred in many video games over the years. Although the quality of these games was not always stable, many of them were remembered by fans. In addition to these past games, a new part of the series called SpongeBob SquarePants is in development: The Cosmic Shake.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, first announced in September 2021, is an upcoming 3D platformer developed by Purple Lamp Studios and published by THQ Nordic. Since its introduction, the excitement around the game has been high, as the developer previously worked on SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Dehydrated, which was released in 2020. the title.

During THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2022, the publisher presented fans with a new look at SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake in the new trailer, which lasted more than 3 minutes. Although the announcing trailer was shown in September last year, there was only a cinematic video in it. However, this new look at the game gave fans an idea of what to expect from the gameplay, for example, a number of platform segments.

Many familiar faces from the series were seen in the trailer. While SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake gave players the opportunity to control SpongeBob, and there were other favorite characters, such as Gary, Patrick and Squidward. In addition, the trailer gave fans a chance to take a look at several places included in the title, such as the prehistoric Bikini Bottom and the Wild West-style neighborhood. Along with these locations, SpongeBob wore various outfits corresponding to the locations.

As for the gameplay, in the trailer SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake has been shown several abilities of SpongeBob. For example, it turned out that he can perform karate techniques to destroy various enemies, and can even use a pizza box to glide through the air for long distances. In addition, in some parts of the trailer, SpongeBob, among other things, rides a seahorse and runs over a giant boulder.

It will be interesting to see what information about SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will be released in the coming weeks. Although the game still doesn’t have a release date, fans will probably be interested in getting a chance to see what the game looks like. Time will tell if the final title can live up to the hype.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is in development for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.