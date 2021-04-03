SpongeBob: removed from season 12

The producers of the famous animated series SpongeBob SquarePants (SpongeBob SquarePants, in the original) decided to remove an episode from the display of its 12th season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The title “Kwarantined Krab” addressed the infection of some characters by means of a virus.

In an official statement issued by Nickelodeon and released on Tuesday (30), the producers stressed the importance of not involving the characters of the series in a moment as sad as the one we are living in and reported their decision not to show the episode also in respect to victims who suffered from covid-19.

In the plot, the Health Inspector found a case of Clam Flu, an unknown virus, at the Siri Cascudo restaurant, where Bob Esponja works. Upon confirmation of the threat, the series health worker quarantines all customers within the establishment to prevent the virus from spreading through the Bikini Bottom.

SpongeBob: animated series has captivated audiences worldwide since 1999

Created by biologist Stephen Hillenburg, who passed away in 2016, the series launched its first episode in 1999, narrating the nautical and even absurd adventures of SpongeBob, an extremely happy and optimistic sponge, along with his underwater friends, which include Patrick Estrela, Sandy Bochechas, Seu Sirigueijo and Lula Mollusc.

In addition to several episodes over the twelve seasons released to date, some animated films have also been produced during the past few years. Like other series, SpongeBob is one of the great current references of pop culture, launching memes and catchwords repeated by several people.

The series has been seen in more than 170 countries and territories, translated into more than 30 languages ​​and has an average of more than 100 million viewers per month in its episodes.