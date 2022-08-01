SpongeBob parodies Thor: Love and Love Thunder in Hilarious Crossover Poster

SpongeBob and his friends parody the characters of the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” in a new poster. The premiere of the movie “SpongeBob SquarePants” took place in 1999. It tells about the daily life of the main character (voiced by Tom Kenny), an anthropomorphic sea sponge and his friends in the underwater city of Bikini Bottom. Since SpongeBob is a very successful series, new episodes from it are still being released more than 20 years after its original premiere.

The popularity of SpongeBob SquarePants has led to the release of three feature films: The SpongeBob SquarePants movie, Sponge Out of Water and Sponge on the Run, as well as two additional series, Camp Coral: The Younger Years of SpongeBob and Patrick’s Star. Show. The popularity of the series also inspired the creation of goods from T-shirts to electronics, soft toys and even cars. SpongeBob has also had a profound impact on Internet culture, and memes about SpongeBob have become popular in the digital space.

By topic: Why does SpongeBob SquarePants Look like a Kitchen Sponge

Now the official accounts of SpongeBob and Nickelodeon on Instagram have teamed up to publish a parody poster for a fake movie called “The Glove of SpongeBob and Dunder,” in which SpongeBob and his friends imitate the characters of Thor: Love and Thunder. The art depicts SpongeBob in the role of Thor on a clamshell, armed with a hydrodynamic spatula, first shown in the episode “Help is needed”, which is struck by lightning, and bends its Anchor arms – a set of inflatable muscle balls from the series “MuscleBob BuffPants”. He is surrounded by Squidward’s Tentacles, Pearl Crabs, Patrick Star, Sandy Chicks, and the last two are sporting goods for Glove World! — first introduced in the episode “Rock Bottom”. In addition, Glovey Glove, the official mascot of Glove World!, hovers over SpongeBob.

This isn’t the first time SpongeBob has parodied other media. SpongeBob characters have recently parodied “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “Best Shooter: Maverick,” and this poster continues that trend. Although SpongeBob SquarePants actually has its own superhero characters who form the Justice League International Super Friends team, this poster is comical and depicts these characters facing the same challenges as Thor, Valkyrie, Jane Foster, also known as the Mighty Thor, and Korg, who were faced in their movie.

Although “SpongeBob: Glove and Dander” isn’t really in the plans, it’s certainly a fun idea. SpongeBob is known for a variety of entertaining scenes, replicas, memes, etc., and recent parody posters created by the SpongeBob team complement this list. Having fun and engaging effectively with the real world and fans all over the world, the SpongeBob Squarepants team knows what they’re doing to them, and there’s probably more to come.