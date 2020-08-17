SpongeBob movie opened best after the pandemic

The new SpongeBob movie has had the best opening weekend since cinemas closed due to the epidemic. However, the seat of The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run, which earned less than 1 million dollars, may be shaken by new movies upcoming.

New SpongeBob movie featured at the box office

2020 remains a strange year for the movie industry due to the pandemic. While the heart of the industry is making the movie Bad Boys For Life, the biggest grossing movie in America, there has been no movie that has exceeded the $ 1 million threshold since mid-March. However, the new SpongeBob movie came close to that. According to the data reported by Box Office Mojo, SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run had the strongest opening since March, between the 14-16 August weekend productions. The filmmaker, which was broadcast on 300 screens, earned 900 thousand dollars in revenue. Looking at the numbers, it can be seen that it is significantly lower than the standards of most years. However, when examined in 2020 conditions, it is seen to be quite high.

The first cinema plans were canceled for the production to be made fully accessible with CBS All Access in 2021. However, it appears that at one point a limited release decision was made. In the data published by Box Office, The Tax Collector movie took the second place. When we look at the blockbuster productions in the previous weeks, we see that there are old productions such as Jurassic Park and Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back. However, no revenue information about the productions that were played in the theaters was shared this week.

On the other hand, major productions planned to be released in 2020 include the new James Bond movie No Time To Die, Wonder Woman 1984 and Black Widow.



