Spoilers of the 38th season of “Challenge”: according to reports, 2 more major veterans were disqualified under mysterious circumstances

Filming of the 38th season of “Challenge” has recently begun in Argentina, and major spoilers have already appeared. Which two participants were eliminated first? And which major veterinarians have reportedly been disqualified under mysterious circumstances? That’s what we know.

Filming of the 38th season of “The Challenge” has been postponed.

At the end of May, filming was briefly suspended, and the cast was quarantined due to a positive test for COVID. The theme of this season will be “Ride or Die” with pairs of men and women who are allies. The teams include spouses, friends, boyfriends/girlfriends and family members.

Now that filming has officially resumed, there are daily challenges and exclusions. There was also a big twist with two late additions to the cast—”Spies, Lies and Allies” finalist Nani Gonzalez and seven-time champion Johnny Bananas.

According to Monsters and Critics, two players have already dropped out. Kayla Casillas and her husband Sam Bird were the first to be officially eliminated from the 38th season of The Challenge. However, it is unknown who forced them out of the game.

It is reported that 2 more major veterinarians are disqualified

When the actors were quarantined, four teams stayed longer than the rest of their co—stars-Anisa Ferreira and her friend James Simon, Casey Clark and her brother Kenny Clark.

Judging by the spoiler of the GamerVev account, Casey and Kenny are back in the game, as is Anisa. But James was reportedly disqualified and sent home because of the production. It’s unclear if Anisa has a replacement for a teammate, or if the rules allow her to return alone.

To replace Anisa, James, Casey and Kenny, two other teams were used in the production — newcomers Olivia Kaiser with Horacio Gutierrez and veterans Nam Vo with Emmy Russ. However, it turned out that Emmy left the show, which led to her disqualification. It also forced Us to leave.

However, there were several contradictory spoilers about this. Some claim that Us and Emmy were actually part of a legitimate liquidation event.

Who is competing in the 38th season of “Challenge”?

The new season includes both veterans and newcomers, including many champions. In addition to Bananas, Kayla, Casey, Nani, Anisa and Us, other veterans compete: Laurel Stuckey, Turbay “Turbo” Kamkiran, Devin Walker, Tori Deal, Nelson Thomas, Fessi Shafaat, Josh Martinez, Amber Borzotra, Emmy. Alupei, Emmanuel Neagu, Jay Starrett, Michelle Fitzgerald and Corey Lay.

And since the theme of this season is similar to the “Battle of Bloodlines,” the cast of “Journey or Death” will also feature friends, family members and other important faces of returning Challenge veterans.

In addition to Kenny Clark and Sam Bird, they include Chauncey Palmer (Amber Bee’s boyfriend), Jack Maddox (Laurel’s ex-boyfriend and boyfriend), Sam Bird (Love Island, UK and Kayla’s husband), James Simon (Anisa’s boyfriend) and Tamara Alfaro (Turbo’s girlfriend).

As for the newcomers, Olivia and Horacio were joined by international newcomers from reality shows from all over the world. There will also be a lot of newcomers from American TV series.

MTV has not yet announced a premiere date for the 38th season of The Challenge.