Spoiler: new Galaxy S21 have all official details revealed

On Wednesday (13), on the eve of Samsung’s official announcement, a well-known Twitter informant, Evan Blass, revealed all the details of the Galaxy S21, the new series of line tops by the South Korean. The images appear to be from the official material of a company hotsite, aimed at its new line of premium phones and even include comparisons of the variants.

In this sense, it is confirmed that the Galaxy S21 base will come with a 6.2 “FHD + screen, while the Galaxy S21 + has a slightly larger area, 6.7” and the same resolution, lagging behind only the powerful Galaxy S21 Ultra. , with 6.8 “and WQHD resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels. All three models have a dynamic refresh rate of 120 Hz and Second Generation Dynamic Amoled technology (Dynamic Amoled 2X, in English) for your display.

For their processing, the tops of the line have the Snapdragon 888, from Qualcomm, or the Exynos 2100, owner of Samsung. Both processors support up to 16 GB of RAM, but the largest configuration is available only for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, while the Galaxy S21 + is limited to a maximum of 12 GB and the base Galaxy S21 is 8 GB. For their storage, the models can be configured as 128 or 256 GB options, with the 512 GB option limited to the older brother.

The three models have a very similar triple camera set, with sensors up to 64 MP for the base and ‘Plus’ models and an extra sensor for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The bodies of the new Galaxy S21 feature Gorilla Glass Victus technology to protect their screens and AL7s10 metal body, which also ensures more safety against falls.

The models should arrive in the colors Violet, Pink, White, Gray x Violet, Black, Silver x Black and Silver, being officially announced next Thursday (14), during CES 2021.