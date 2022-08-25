Spoiler Machine Mark Ruffalo released a video to celebrate that he doesn’t divulge She-Hulk secrets (although he kind of did)

This time, Mark Ruffalo is clearly working hard not to spoil anything from the new Disney+ series “The Hulk Woman.” We already know that he had a history of not being able to keep Marvel secrets to himself during press tours. He’s already hinted that Tatiana Maslany will appear in the next Avengers movie, so he’s not off to a very good start.

In the video, we see the “Avengers” star walking the red carpet at the premiere of the movie “The Hulk Woman” and giving interviews to entertainment journalists. The song “Lions, Tigers, And Bears” by Jazmin Sullivan is superimposed on the video. The star says he is not afraid of lions, tigers and bears, but he is definitely afraid to give out any more spoilers.

Ruffalo has reason to be nervous. The actor has given out so many spoilers that I think Marvel must be nervous every time they put him in front of a microphone. Not so long ago, Ruffalo stumbled and ruined what happened at the end of “Avengers: Finale” while promoting the film. This happened shortly after he ruined the ending of “Avengers: Infinity War” in a TV interview with Don Cheadle. Worse, he accidentally started a live broadcast of the premiere of the movie “Thor: Ragnorek” on Instagram, inadvertently providing fans with information.

Mark Ruffalo isn’t the only Marvel star Disney has to worry about when it comes to spoilers. Tom Holland also seems to have trouble keeping Marvel’s secrets a secret. Holland is so famous for leaking spoilers that the studio doesn’t give him full scripts. I think you can’t accidentally reveal information that you don’t have.

Hopefully Ruffalo will continue to do his best when it comes to keeping secrets, because this year at Comic-Con in San Diego, a whole catalog of new Marvel films was announced, including “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars.” They will complete Phase 6 of the MCU. Given his appearances in all the previous Avengers films, we’ll probably see him promoting Marvel projects more often in the future. Maybe it would be better if he gets partial scripts as well.

You can see Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as the Hulk in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The show follows Jennifer Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer specializing in cases of superhuman scale. She also, like Bruce Banner, can transform into the Hulk. The show receives positive reviews and releases episodes weekly.

“The Hulk Woman” is now being broadcast exclusively to Disney+ subscribers. To keep up to date with upcoming Marvel projects that are planned to be released, check out our Marvel movie release schedule. For any information about what’s going to happen in the next Marvel movie, just ask Mark Ruffalo — he might just tell you.