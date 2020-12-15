Spoiler alert! Resident Evil Village has leaked history

Hackers have leaked the entire story of Resident Evil Village on the internet and, as of this Monday (14), countless spoilers about the game may start to appear on social networks.

Recently, a hacker attack on Capcom was responsible for the leak of several confidential documents from the publisher, including timelines, undisclosed information and much more. Now, Resident Evil Village was the newest target of the group, which decided to make available on the internet a series of spoilers about its main narrative.

Thus, the most curious players who participate in online forums and like to look for news published in an unofficial way may be subject to access the whole story of the new title of the Resident Evil franchise, including the twists and the end of the game itself.

Resident Evil Village will be released in 2021 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.



