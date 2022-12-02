Split Confirmed a Return to VALORANT, But Two Cards Will Exit The Pool in 2023

Split’s departure from the VALORANT card pool was, to put it mildly, a bit controversial. After the release of Pearl, Split was excluded from the pool of competitive and unrated cards, and the developers made some changes. It was a bit of a strange move, especially considering that there were more pronounced problems on other cards in the game.

Well, everyone who wants Split to return to the rotation of VALORANT cards can finally rejoice again! In a brief blog post by Joe “Pearl Hogbash” Lansford spoke about the imminent return of Split to rotation. However, in the same post it was announced that both Breeze and Bind would be excluded from the card pool.

What does it all mean? Why were Breeze and Bind removed? And will there be a new VALORANT card? We will answer all these questions below.

Split returns to VALORANT

First, let’s talk about Split. The card, based in Croatia, was one of the first cards introduced in VALORANT. The map was much more modest compared to its contemporaries, especially Bind and Haven. However, just because it was vanilla doesn’t mean it didn’t have problems.

Many players complained that Split was too supportive of defenders. Usually the cards in tactical shooters like VALORANT are balanced to be at least equal for both sides. One side may have an advantage, but it is usually small and does not affect the outcome of the game. In the case of Split, this was not the case: if you don’t go into details, it was incredibly difficult for the attackers to gain control of the Foreign Ministry, which forced them to either rush by brute force or die trying to get to the Foreign Ministry.

A blog post from “Pearl Hogbash” doesn’t go into too much detail about the changes made to Split. However, we can expect a lot of changes that we hope will make the game on this map more balanced in the future.

Goodbye, Bind and Breeze

Meanwhile, the developers have also announced that they will remove Bind and Breeze from the main pool of VALORANT cards. This means that both cards will not be available for both competitive and non-rated queues. However, you can still play these cards in other game modes.

Why are Bind and Breeze removed from mappul? Well, at least for one card, it’s easy to see why. Breeze has been the most hated card in VALORANT for a long time, and it’s not even close. The reason for this is how limited the map is when it comes to lineups. Here’s what the developers said about this:

“As for Breeze, we believe there is room for improvement on this map in terms of agents and diversity of team lineups, as well as some opportunities to simplify the space.”

Basically Viper is a must-have choice on this map because of how big the corners that need to be covered are. If you’re the chief controller, it sucks to be tied to one agent just to have a chance to win a card.

Binding, on the other hand, is good on the surface. It’s not a very favorite card, but you won’t notice that VALORANT players are also spreading the card. It’s a pretty simple map to play, all things considered. However, because of this, the map developers want to try and see if they can make the map more interactive for the game.