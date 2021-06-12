Splinter Cell To Get Animated on Netflix With Creator John Wick

Splinter Cell: Today (11), during Netflix’s Geeked Week presentation, it was announced that the Ubisoft classic that everyone loves, Splinter Cell will win animated series on the streaming platform with creator John Wick! Check out the first image of the animation below:

Here's your first look at the Splinter Cell animated series, an adaptation of the bestselling @Ubisoft game. Derek Kolstad, creator of the John Wick franchise, is onboard to write the series.

#GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/c3vjJV0wfR — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

Unfortunately the release date has not yet been revealed, so stay tuned on Voxel for more information!