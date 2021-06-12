Splinter Cell To Get Animated on Netflix With Creator John Wick

Splinter Cell: Today (11), during Netflix’s Geeked Week presentation, it was announced that the Ubisoft classic that everyone loves, Splinter Cell will win animated series on the streaming platform with creator John Wick! Check out the first image of the animation below:

Unfortunately the release date has not yet been revealed, so stay tuned on Voxel for more information!

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

