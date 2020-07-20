Splinter Cell: Sam Fisher actor in Italy says a new installment is underway

According to the interpreter, Ubisoft planned to release it in 2020, although the title has not been officially announced yet. Ubisoft has not spoken about it, Sam Fisher has not appeared at the Ubisoft Forward event and there is currently no official news that points to a possible return of the Splinter Cell saga.

Still, the actor who plays the character in the Italian version, Luca Ward, is convinced that they are developing a new installment. This has been said in an interview published on Multiplayer.it, where he has offered some additional details.

“A Splinter Cell comeback is planned which is supposed to be a conclusive episode, but I’m not convinced of the latter.” Safer is manifested below. “They haven’t decided whether to launch it in 2021. It was going to be published in 2020, but then the COVI-19 thing happened, so many 2020 titles were challenged.” The actor, who also plays a character in Cyberpunk 2077, is blunt: “I’m sure Splinter Cell will be back, this is a fact.”

Ubisoft’s immediate future

Splinter Cell has been fallow for seven years, but many other sagas are more active than ever. The end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 will be especially fruitful for the French company, as many great games will come out in that time frame. The first of them will be Watch Dogs Legion, one of the titles that were delayed this year and that will finally be released on October 29. A few weeks later, on November 17, it will be the turn of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, while Far Cry 6 is set for February 18, 2021. In limbo there are titles like Gods & Monsters, Beyond Good & Evil 2, Skull & Bones or Tom Clancy’s: Rainbow Six Quarantine.

However, the French have already confirmed that there will be a second Ubisoft Forward later, so we will have news about other additional projects.



