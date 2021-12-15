Splinter Cell Remake Is In Production At Ubisoft Toronto; Look

Splinter Cell Remake: Today (15), Ubisoft confirmed on its official website that a remake of Splinter Cell is in development. The game is being developed by the hands of Ubisoft Toronto, which posted that it is hiring for the new project. The title will be the remake of the first game in the series and will have the new version of Snowdrop Engine (the same as The Division and the upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and the open world game from Star Wars), bringing significant improvements in lights and shadows dynamics, something that perfectly matches the Splinter Cell theme.

According to the team, the decision to make a remake came to modernize the 2002 game, which was revolutionary at the time, but needs a new visual makeover to keep up with the current generation. The team also commented that the idea is to stay very true to the theme and original ideas of the title.

In other words, no open world or big reinventions. The structure will be linear, with the progression cadence to honor the stealth style of the original.

The developers at Ubisoft Toronto have detailed that they also hope to deliver surprising new additions to fans, while always sticking to the stealth mechanics and the feeling of being a “ghost” during missions.

The Splinter Cell remake is still in the early stages of development and has no release date or platforms so far (but will likely make it to the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X|S).