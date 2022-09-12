Splatoon Art presents Bobby Hill Inkling

Splatoon 3 Square is full of new fan art, and Bobby Hill from King of the Hill has appeared. The player turned to the cult cartoon of the 1990s and 2000s in search of inspiration and shared something that excited the community.

Splatoon 3 has undergone many improvements over its predecessor, but the ability to upload images so that they can be seen in the square is something that has existed since the beginning of the series. Those who have sent Splatoon-themed images and messages through the game’s mailbox have a chance that they will appear on the square either as a message over their game character’s head, or as graffiti or posters throughout the square.

This is what one player did when he created a funny piece of fan art combining King of the Hill and Splatoon, which was noticed and re-distributed by the gaming community. Splatoon 3 player and Twitter user NightlineZ uploaded an image of Bobby Hill in the image of an inklings, with the original hairstyle from the first Splatoon game, complete with the color of the inklings’ eyes and pointed ears, shouting: “This is my territory, I don’t know you.” !” Bobby Hill has always been a playful and creative character who loved video games, so it’s not hard to imagine him playing Splatoon.

The post is a play about one of the cult episodes of the original series, in which Bobby Hill tries to take self-defense lessons and eventually learns to defend himself in a women’s course, supplemented with the phrase “This is my bag, I don’t know you!” This is a great match-up, as the goal of Splatoon 3’s turf wars is to cover an area with ink and then protect it from other players who will try to cover it with their own color.

Fans of Splatoon and King of the Hill were quick to praise the work, sharing it on Reddit, as well as finding the original post on Twitter. It’s impossible to be sure how many players saw the art, since it was posted in the game, and any number of inklings and octopuses could have encountered it, but it’s clear that many saw it on social networks and laughed. this.

They say that “King of the Mountain” is getting some kind of revival, although negotiations with Fox to return it to the original channel seem to have failed. At the moment, it’s impossible to be sure whether Bobby Hill will return to television and whether timescale will make him an adult or not, but even if the series doesn’t get a second chance, such fans will be there to bring the cult series to the pop culture of the present.

Splatoon 3 is already available for the Nintendo Switch.