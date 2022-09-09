Splatoon 3: How to Use Squid Splash and Squid Roll

Splatoon 3 is the latest installment of the popular Nintendo shooter, in which players use their hinting characters to drench the earth with multicolored ink. Familiar modes are returning from the predecessor of Splatoon 3, including a single-player campaign with platformer and boss battles, a horde-style cooperative mode called Salmon Run, as well as a multiplayer set with familiar game modes such as Turf War, Rainmaker and others.

However, for all that’s familiar, Splatoon 3 represents another step forward for the franchise, complete with quality-of-life improvements and new features to explore. There are obvious additions like new weapon types like Splatana, as well as features like Tableturf card battle mode and a lobby where players can easily train or meet friends between online matches.

Squid kids in Splatoon 3 also have a few new new moves like Squid Roll and Squid Surge, two crawl-style abilities that can be easily overlooked, but which provide huge tactical advantages if done right. Here’s everything players need to know about both moves.

How to roll a squid

The first move that players should familiarize themselves with is Squid Roll. This movement is performed while swimming in ink and allows the player to quickly change direction without losing speed or momentum. To do this, players must move at high speed, floating in ink, and then immediately change direction by performing a jump with the B button.

When executed correctly, the player’s squid will jump out of the ink and flash very briefly, which is a very small window of invincibility. Although this move is traditionally performed on the ground, technically it can be done anywhere where there is ink, so players can use it as a way to quickly jump away from walls. For players who find it difficult to master this technique, it is strongly recommended to use it in the newly implemented “Training Ground” lobby, which Splatoon 3 players discovered during a demonstration of Splatfest World Premier.

How to cause a squid splash

Another important movement technique is called Squid Surge. While Roll is mostly done on the ground, Surge is a wall skill. After applying the paint to the wall, the players must start floating vertically while holding the ZR trigger. Once at the top, players must stop and hold the B button until the character starts flashing ink. If you release the button, the character will shoot up and even fly over the nearest ledges, if necessary. This move is a great escape move, allowing you to get to the top of the platform that is not completely covered in ink all the way to the top, or even allow the player to collapse on the enemy players below, fighting them on numerous updated Splatoon. 3 cards.

Like Squid Roll, Surge does not use ink, so players can use it as often as they want.

Splatoon 3 is available for the Nintendo Switch.