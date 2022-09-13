Splatoon 3 Fan Notes Impressive Splatcast Details

Redditor u/jlu97 notes a special feature of Splatoon 3: even if the Splatcast broadcast in Splatsville is curtailed, players can still watch it live at the station next to the Turf War lobby. Indeed, many new fans may not even know that the Anarchy Splatcast Deep Cut, which is automatically broadcast live to the player after the launch of Splatoon 3, can be minimized by clicking the left analog joystick.

Released just last Friday, Splatoon 3 has already reached an amazing sales milestone of over 3.45 million copies sold in Japan. This demonstrates how much the franchise is loved in three parts, as players continue to enjoy the usual Turf War battles, ranked Anarchy Battles, Salmon Run and all the other content that Splatoon 3 has to offer.

Once players have wrapped up the Splatcast, or even when it has already ended, players can head to the broadcast station in Splatsville Splatoon 3 to watch the live broadcast and see Shiver, Fry and the Big Man behind the glass. Redditor u/jlu97 demonstrates this with a clip in which their free lens zooms in on the station. Their lens for the photo shoot is designed in such a way that it perfectly resembles the original Splatcast, and therefore players can watch it when it is broadcast to them offline, or they can just stand behind the glass and watch it in person.

I love this detail — even if you roll the Splatcast Off the Hook, you’ll still be able to see it on the set left over from the lobby. from Splatoon_3

This does not affect the gameplay in any way, but it is a tidbit showing how much the player is woven into the atmosphere of Splatoon 3. Shiver, Fry and the Big Man feel very close to the player and are in no way separated from Splatoon 3.

Previously Inkopolis News, Anarchy Splatcasts functioned almost identically. They don’t have to be listened to, players never need to explicitly tune in to them, although they are useful for anyone who wants to know what stages they can expect to rotate in different battle modes.

Splatcasts is also the place where players will be informed about Splatoon 3 Splatfests when they eventually take place. In addition, players can find information about the stages of rotation in the “Stages” menu, which opens after pressing the “X” key. But Splatcasts are an interesting way for Splatoon 3 to transmit this information to players every time they launch a game, and it becomes even more interesting knowing that Deep Cut is visible in Splatsville during a live broadcast.

Splatoon 3 is available for the Nintendo Switch.