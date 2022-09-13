Splatoon 3 confirms the dates and theme of the first Splatfest after launch

Splatoon 3 made a surprise appearance on Nintendo Direct today with the release of Deep Cut Splatcast announcing its first Splatfest after launch, the theme of which asks, “What would you bring to a desert island?” If fans were impatient, they already had the opportunity to experience Tricolor Turf Wars Splatoon 3 with its Splatfest world premiere.

Like the world premiere that was temporarily launched before the launch of Splatoon 3, this new Splatfest includes a comprehensive theme. The world premiere’s own theme was “Rock, Paper, Scissors,” and fans were asked to answer the age-old question and relate themselves to any of the three teams that also had their own mascot Deep Cut. Now players have to decide which of the new Splatfest teams they will join.

The theme of the first Splatfest after the launch of Splatoon 3 invites players to choose Gear, Grub or Fun. In addition, Splatoon 3 has revealed the dates and times when players can expect it. The new Splatfest will officially begin on Friday, September 23, at 17:00 Pacific Time and will end on Sunday, September 25, at 17:00 Pacific time. This gives players a weekend off to enjoy new holidays with the uniquely related Tricolor Turf Wars, and it will be interesting to see who the players choose to be on their team.

Splatfests is a great opportunity for players to join different teams to express their individuality. Each topic will be fascinating, and no matter which team the players choose, it’s still interesting to see who will eventually come out on top of Splatfest at the end of the weekend. Fortunately, players don’t have to wait more than a month for the first Splatfest after the launch of Splatoon 3, which will also decorate Splatsville with authentic decorations.

Other updates are also teasing the appearance of Splatoon 3 on Nintendo Direct with pictures of avatars of characters with various cosmetics, possibly showing fans a new range of clothes to which they will have access. But it may refer to a future catalog, new items in the store, or other unrelated reward in relation to fashion gear.

This new Splatfest will arrive in a couple of weekends, which will give new and old players enough time to prepare for it. While preparing for the expected event, players can continue to participate in the usual battles for territory, rating battles for anarchy, or at Salmon Run concerts, leveling up and experimenting with all new Splatoon 3 weapons.

Splatoon 3 is available for the Nintendo Switch.