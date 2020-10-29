Spirit of the North – Enhanced Edition, coming November

Yesterday (27), publisher Merge Games posted a teaser on its YouTube channel to announce the launch of Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition for PlayStation 5 on November 26 in digital format, and on December 1 and 4 on physical version for North America and Europe, respectively. Check out the following video:

For those who don’t remember, this indie adventure title is inspired by Nordic folklore, putting players in the shoes of a fox on a spiritual journey. He left for the PlayStation 4 in November 2019, receiving versions for Nintendo Switch and PC in May this year.

The new edition promises to offer an even better experience on the new Sony console, with 4K resolution and 60 fps, improvements in textures and lighting and two exclusive skins.



