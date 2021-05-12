Spiral: Why Isn’t The Billy Doll In The Mortal Games Movie?

Spiral: In an interview with the Radio Times, Darren Lynn Bousman, director of Spiral: The Legacy of the Mortal Games, spoke about why the doll Billy will not be present in the new film of the franchise. After all, he was one of the most iconic characters in the films, but, according to Bousman, the decision was made out of respect for the original killer.

For the director, Spiral is part of the universe of Mortal Games, but the two are not the same. “It would be one thing to direct Mortal Games 9. However, with this film, I wanted something very different, so it was important for me to completely differentiate the two,” he said.

Bousman also took the opportunity to make it clear that he does not want to insult fans by bringing another Jigsaw. For him, there is only one Tobin Bell and it would be very difficult for any other actor to replicate what was done in the films of the franchise.

“In my view, the killer should be so different from the Jigsaw that there would be no comparison between the two. They are different people, so we need to change everything. If we change Jigsaw, we also need to change the Billy doll, ”he added.

Learn more about Spiral: The Legacy of Mortal Games

The new film in the franchise opens in Brazil on June 17. In the United States, the film hits the screen a little earlier, on May 14. Starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, the film is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, in addition to the script signed by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg.

Spiral will be the first film in the franchise since the release of The Mortal Games: Jigsaw, in 2017. The money accompanies the policeman lived by Jackson shortly after he finds messages left by a serial killer impersonator Jigsaw.

So, what did you think of the news? Will you miss the Billy doll? Leave your comment below and share the article on social media!