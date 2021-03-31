Spiral – The Legacy of Mortal Games: trailer

After the announcement that the new film in the Mortal Games horror franchise was anticipating its release date, Lionsgate released the first full trailer for Spiral – The Legacy of Mortal Games.

The new feature is apparently not connected to the greater continuity of the previous films. This creates a new path, using the concept of the series as a model, but following its own journey. Thus, a big difference between the first films of the series and Espiral is its cast, which features important stars like Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson as highlights.

The plot is a crime genius that unleashes a distorted form of justice. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), the impetuous Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his fledgling partner (Max Minghella) undertake a horrible investigation into murders that resemble the city’s horrible past. Involuntarily trapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.

Check out the trailer below.

In a statement about the new release date for the film, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group distribution president David Spitz said that, with theaters now open in New York and Los Angeles, and viewers returning to this type of entertainment, Spiral adds a new twist to your favorite franchise.

He added by saying: “We know that fans of the Mortal Games, as well as those who will have their first experience with the universe, will be very intrigued by this exciting new film. We are proud to support exhibitors with him. We are confident that the film will usher in a robust film season in the summer. ”

However, one point where Spiral will resemble the Mortal Games universe is behind the camera, as filmmaker Darren Lynn Bousman directed the new film, which I have previously worked on in three of the series’ productions. The project also features a script by the duo Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger, who wrote the eighth and most recent production, Jigsaw, of 2017.

Spiral – The Legacy of Deadly Games hits theaters on May 14.