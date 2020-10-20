Spinach would be platinum efficient in hydrogen cars

Scientists at American University (AU), in Washington, recently published an article in the scientific magazine ACS Omega in which they propose a new type of catalyst for hydrogen fuel cells that appears to have come out of a cartoon: spinach.

Fuel cells are, first of all, electrochemical cells that convert the potential energy of a given fuel into electricity, which is then used in electric motors for cars and other applications. To do this job, they rely on a good catalyst, that is, an element capable of generating faster and more efficient chemical reactions with hydrogen to produce more energy.

Proposing an alternative to current platinum-based catalysts, the AU research team says that spinach, as a natural source of carbon, iron and nitrogen, is capable of functioning as an excellent catalyst, from the production of porous carbon nanofibers .

Turning spinach into a catalyst

In addition to being rich in carbon, iron and nitrogen, the choice of spinach came about because it is abundant, cheap and easy to grow. The preparation of the catalyst began as if it were a common recipe: with a domestic blender, the researchers transformed several leaves of the herb into a kind of puree. The team then lyophilized the resulting juice and turned it into a fine powder.

To increase the available surface area and optimize chemical reactions, the researchers produced pores in the substance, by adding salts, such as sodium chloride and potassium chloride, with a pinch of melamine to increase the nitrogen content, because a part of this element is lost in preparation.

In the end, the team used a few rounds of pyrolysis (thermal decomposition) at a temperature of 900ºC to produce the carbon-rich nanofoils. With that, the “recipe” was ready: catalysts derived from spinach were created, which promise more efficiency than those based on platinum.

The next step is to build a complete prototype, which uses spinach as a catalyst in a real hydrogen fuel cell.



