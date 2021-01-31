Spin-off will prevent several Arrowverse production errors

Superman & Lois became increasingly anticipated and potentially marked a new turning point in DC Comics’ small screen multi-universe.

The new trailer for the series also offered signs that it will avoid some frequent criticism from the Arrowverse. One of the most common complaints is that the Arrowverse’s seasons are too long.

As a result, many shows have had to adopt an episodic format that often deviates from that season’s serialized story. These episodes have often been considered a filler and a decline in overall quality.

Also more in keeping with the best of the Arrowverse and the broader DC offerings Superman & Lois will have unique elements woven into the story of each episode.

The future of the Arrowverse has recently been in doubt, pinning their hopes on Superman & Lois. Both invaluable shows and relatively newcomers from shared continuity have been confirmed to be coming out.

The next seasons of Supergirl and Black Lightning will simultaneously serve as the last. Likewise, anticipated derivative products such as Green Arrow and the Canaries were not picked up.

In addition, those who are in the process will be much less connected than usual, such as Superman & Lois. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a planned Superman and Ryan Wilder / Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) crossover has already been canceled.

Regardless of what the future holds, it is clear that certain missteps have been observed and will be avoided. As such, Superman & Lois seems ready to offer a new breath of fresh air and show that there is still life in the Arrowverse.