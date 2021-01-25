Spin-off shows a variant of Elena Gilbert’s story

The penultimate episode of Legacies season 2 featured the Gemini twin fusion attempt between Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Lizzie Saltzman (Jenny Boyd). The merger failed when Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russel) linked Lizzie’s life with Landon Kirby’s.

To save Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Hope (Danielle Rose Russel) entered Josie’s subconscious to help Josie defeat the darker half of her. The good and bad sides of Josie’s psyche battled for control, and good old Josie was victorious in Legacies.

Hope fell asleep placing her future in an uncertain state. In the Legacies season 3 premiere, Alaric Saltzman (Matt Davis), the principal of the Legacies school, determined that Hope knew that the Sphinx prophecy had been fulfilled.

With Landon (Aria Shaghasemi) dead, stabbed with the golden arrow by her brainwashed best friend, Rafael Waithe. Hope de Legacies remained in a coma to avoid dealing with her pain.

Hope’s mystical coma in Legacies was a disappointing variation on the sleeping spell that Kai Parker cast on Elena during The Vampire Diaries season 6 finale.

Legacies used this same plot device to highlight some seriously codependent and unhealthy relationships on the show. Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) used Hope to manipulate Landon (Aria Shaghasemi) previously.

Elena’s story paid homage to the selflessness of the heroine and tested the bonds of loyalty between friends. The recycled version of Legacies did the opposite, punishing Landon by threatening to cut those connections if he stayed true to his convictions.

Only time will tell if Hope and Landon’s romance will suffer as a result or if they will end up like Damon and Elena from The Vampire Diaries, whose happy ending has been mentioned in Legacies.