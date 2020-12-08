Spiderman 3: Alfred Molina will return as Doctor Octopus

The rumor had already been running for a few days but now the Hollywood Reporter confirms it: Alfred Molina will return as Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 3 , now in production.

Apparently Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in the third film will find himself not only dealing with Electro but also with Doc Ock . Alfred Molina has already played the historical Spiderman villain in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 . At this point all that remains is to understand if it will be the same Octopus or if it will be a character “from scratch”.

'Spider-Man 3': Alfred Molina returning as Doctor Octopus https://t.co/of1IaMdQ1x pic.twitter.com/wcXMqQP2Qa — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 8, 2020

Recall that the filming of Spider-Man 3 is underway in Atlanta. Benedict Cumberbatch will return to play Doctor Strange first in Spider-Man and then devote himself to his sequel.



