Spider Sent to Space; Observed How They Networked

Scientists have tested whether living in space without gravity affects the structure of the web spiders weave. The results are surprising …

If you want to become an astronaut, you may want to review your feelings for spiders before submitting an application to NASA. A study published recently writes that scientists were tasked with taking “some of their eight-legged friends” to the International Space Station. Even Spider-Man fans will agree that having too many legs in zero gravity is not an ideal work environment, but research published in The Science of Nature has revealed new and surprising information about how a spider builds its web in a gravity-free environment.

Spiders on Earth form asymmetric webs and the center is closer to the top of the web than to the bottom. This ensures that spiders don’t struggle with gravity as they struggle to catch food. For the same reason, spiders stand upside down while resting. So what does a knitted web look like when the gravity factor is gone?

Astronauts carried some spiders to the International Space Station to find out. Its subjects were two juvenile spiders of the species Trichonephila clavipes. For two months they knitted a net in zero gravity. His work was photographed every five minutes and compared with the webs of two spiders left on Earth, living under almost the same experimental conditions.

Like most spiders under the influence of gravity, Trichonephila spiders on Earth built asymmetrical webs with the center at the top and stood upside down while resting. Since the spiders in space are not under the influence of gravity, it was thought that they would form symmetrical webs and stand at different angles while resting.

Since space spiders mostly build symmetrical webs, the assumptions turned out to be partially correct. But a closer inspection of his efforts revealed that light also had an effect on networking. The webs knitted with the light on were more symmetrical than when the light was off. The orientation was similar. The spiders rested indiscriminately with the light off, trying to avoid the light when the light was turned on.

You can watch the networking process in space from the video below.

“In the absence of gravity, we came to the conclusion that the direction of the light could act as an orientation guide for the spiders while building the web and waiting for prey in the center,” the researchers say.



