Spider-Man’s costume will be in Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Insomniac has released a new trailer for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, now revealing a costume for the hero, and well known by fans of the Web Head, Miles Spider-Man’s outfit in the Spider-Man. Check it out below:

Your first look at the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Suit ??

?? this tweet to receive Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales updates leading up to launch. pic.twitter.com/DdyaDKvRc5

– PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 30, 2020

In addition, the company revealed that the costume will not be tied to any pre-sale bonuses, that is, you can win it in the game.

Just like in the first Spidey game released by Insomniac, Miles Morales is expected to feature dozens of costumes, with some of them already announced in recent weeks.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be released on November 12 for PS4 and PS5.



