Spider-Man: Tom Holland Says 3Rd Film Closes A Franchise

Spider-Man: No Back Home should mark the end of a movie franchise for the character. That’s how he defined the protagonist, Tom Holland, during an interview with EW. The actor commented that they didn’t know if there would be other productions, therefore, during the recordings, everyone treated Sem Volta Para Casa as a final chapter.

“We were all treating [the movie] as the end of a franchise, let’s say,” Holland commented. “I think if we were lucky enough to immerse ourselves in these characters again, you would see a very different version. It wouldn’t be the Homecoming Trilogy anymore. We would take some time and try to build something different and change the tone of the movies. happen or not, I don’t know. But we were definitely treating [No Return Home] like it was coming to an end, and it seemed to be.”

Holland’s debut as the Neighborhood Buddy took place in 2016, with a guest appearance in Captain America: Civil War. The following year, the actor starred in the character’s first solo film on the MCU. Although Marvel and Sony had not commented on other productions, at the time the actor said that the studios were already working with the idea of ​​a trilogy.

“There’s still plenty of room for Peter Parker and especially Spider-Man to grow up with the next two movies, you know?” he said in June 2017. “He’s definitely not a full character at the end of Spider-Man: Back Home. I’m really looking forward to exploring the different ways he can grow up and go through puberty, I think so, will be some exciting movies.”

The situation came close to not coming to a conclusion in 2019, when Sony showed no interest in renewing its contract with Marvel for more movies after the premiere of Spider-Man: Away From Home. The happy ending came after Holland himself became involved in the negotiations.

“I’m thrilled that Spider’s MCU journey will continue,” said Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige after the new deal. “Spider-Man is an important icon and a powerful hero whose story spans all ages and audiences around the world. He’s also the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so you never know what surprises the future can bring”.

Spider-Man: No Return Home hits theaters on December 16th.