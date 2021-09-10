Spider-Man: Theme Song Gets Emo Remix; Listen!

Spider-Man: Riding a ride on the hit trailer for Spider-Man: No Return Home, which promises to be one of the arachnid’s biggest adventures in theaters, a Swedish band created a new version of the superhero theme song. The emo parody was posted on the band’s TikTok profile.

On the social network, the band said they love the superhero, but that their “theme song needs to be a little more emo”. Their first single, “Forward Is the Way Out”, was recently released and set the stage for the arrival of the first album.

The third title in the series will show the consequences of the actions of the villain Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in the life of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his wall climber alter ego. In the previous film, the villain revealed the hero’s name to everyone in a trap that turned public opinion against his friend from the neighborhood.

In the new film, after asking Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help in casting a spell to make the world forget that his secret identity has been revealed, Peter must face villains like Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Duente Verde (possibly the version of Willem Dafoe , not yet confirmed) and Electro (Jamie Foxx), who arrived at the MCU after Stephen Strange’s procedure went wrong and the different realities of the Multiverse met.

Rumors point to the possible participation of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who would reprise their roles as Peter Parker from their respective universes, but the actors continue to deny being involved in the production.

With Tom Holland in the lead role, the cast also features Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned and Marisa Tomei (May Parker).

Spider-Man: No Return Home is scheduled to premiere on December 16, 2021 in Brazil.