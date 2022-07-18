“Spider-Man: The original plan for the multiverse Way Home would not have been worse”

The original plan of the Spider-Man: No Home multiverse was completely different, and the movie would have been much worse if the MCU had kept this direction. In No Way Home, Spider-Man’s secret identity was revealed to Mysterio, and he had to deal with the consequences of this event. At the time when people knew that Spider-Man was Peter Parker, the people closest to him were in danger, so he decided to go to Doctor Strange to cast a spell on the world so that everyone would forget that Peter Parker was Spider-Man.

When Doctor Strange tried to cast a spell, Peter interrupted him, and the spell went out of control, resulting in Spider-Man villains from other universes. He eventually defeated the five villains who came to Earth-616 with the help of other versions of Spider-Man, but initially none of this was supposed to happen. In a recent interview, screenwriters Chris McKenna and Eric Sommers discussed alternative storylines that almost made it into the film, and some that almost didn’t, including the original plan for the No Way Home multiverse.

In Spider-Man: There is No Way Home, the multiverse was almost not in the spotlight, and it was planned to introduce and tease the multiverse only at the end of the film. The multiverse was at the center of the film, making the plot, storyline, and best scenes impossible if the multiverse wasn’t part of the movie. When Reptile, Electro, Doctor Octopus, Sandman and Green Goblin moved to Earth-616, it was met with rave reviews. The excitement that people felt about the multiverse movements in the film was unprecedented. The moment when Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield went through the magic of the portal with Ned’s ring was one of the most exciting events in the MCU so far, and without the multiverse as a focus, the movie would have been worse. The film has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 93%, and the audience is 98%, so no one will miss everything that was in the work on this film before it turned out the way it turned out. As writer McKenna said, “Why tease the multiverse if you can just do it?”

Why “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was supposed to become a Multiverse

Without the multiverse perspective, people wouldn’t have the movie they finished, the movie loved by almost everyone. It broke box office records and became the most viewed film of 2021. Without this multifaceted perspective of Spider-Man in the movie “No Way Home” there would not be some of the returning Sony actors, which is the highlight of the film. In superhero movies, usually villains have to be introduced at the beginning of the movie to introduce them to the audience, but “No Way Home” managed to circumvent this rule by establishing that villains come to Earth-616. Paraphrasing the origin of the supervillains was the reason that the movie “The Sinister Six” was never made, and this movie perfectly bypassed this reason. It actually gave people the movie “The Sinister Six” without touching anyone’s past.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” would have been much worse if it had followed the original plan. It would take introducing a new Spider-Man villain, which would require a lot of work that would waste time in the movie. Villains from other universes added danger and comedy to the film. The impending sense of danger coming from the Green Goblin was another important part of the film, as he ended up killing Aunt May. Without the multiverse, the film would not have a “Green Goblin” storyline or the ability to reunite characters on screen. Plunging into the multiverse at the beginning, the MCU gave Spider-Man: No Way Home the chance to be a groundbreaking event for the franchise.