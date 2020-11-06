Spider-Man Remastered will have New costumes!

Developer Insomniac Games and Sony today unveiled two brand new skins for the Neighborhood Friend to wear in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, the new version of the game that will arrive on PS5 alongside Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales. Check out:

“This is your first look at Arachnid Rider and Armored Advanced Suits, two new looks from Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered,” says the official PlayStation tweet. But the best news is that, in addition to shining on the PlayStation 5, both clothes will also be made available in the original PS4 version, although there is still no date set for that.

Miles Morales’ game will be released on November 19th here in Brazil. What did you think of the new clothes? Are you planning to revisit this PS4 classic with new skins? Comment below!



