Spider-Man Remastered has bug that can crash PS5

Some users are reporting problems with Spider-Man Remastered for PS5. According to the first reports, this seems to be related to putting the console in sleep mode while the Insomniac game runs in the background.

According to journalist Jeff Gerstmann, if you put the PS5 to sleep while Spider-Man Remastered is running, there is a significant chance of crashing the entire system and the message “fix your external drive” appears. Check out:

Seems like putting a PS5 into rest mode while Spider-Man Remastered is running crashes the whole system, forcing that "repair your external drive" process when you start back up. At least that's how it's been for me the few times I've done that today. — Jeff Gerstmann (@jeffgerstmann) November 11, 2020

Insomniac community director James Stevenson has already volunteered for the journalist’s publication and said the developer is already taking steps to fix the problem.

Seems like putting a PS5 into rest mode while Spider-Man Remastered is running crashes the whole system, forcing that "repair your external drive" process when you start back up. At least that's how it's been for me the few times I've done that today. — Jeff Gerstmann (@jeffgerstmann) November 11, 2020

Such unforeseen events are already expected at the beginning of the generation, regardless of whether they are Sony or Microsoft consoles. Fortunately, this kind of problem is fixed very quickly with a firmware update patch.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is now available for PS4 and PS5, and the remastered version of Spider-Man is only available for the new generation. You can also check Voxel’s analysis here and draw your own conclusions.

The new console from Sony arrives in Brazil only on November 19, with the reduction of values ​​already applied.



