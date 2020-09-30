Spider-Man Remastered, a new face for Peter Parker

The arachnid will have a noticeable change in appearance compared to the 2018 game in the edition that will be released together with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition.

Insomniac Games finally released the first look at the remastering of Marvel’s Spider-Man that will be released together with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PlayStation 5. And although there are several novelties in what the company has proposed, certainly the change of Peter Parker’s appearance is what will turn heads.

It turns out that as Insomniac Games explained in their post on the PlayStation blog, to take advantage of the technology in Sony’s new console, they decided to change the look of Peter Parker in remastering.

“We loved working with John Bubniak on the original game, however to get a better match with Peter Parker / Spider-Man actor Yuri Lowenthal’s facial capture, we have chosen Ben Jordan to be the face model for Peter Parker on the PS5 console, “said James Stevenson of Insomniac. “He looks amazing in the game and Yuri’s moving performances take on new life.”

To present Peter Parker’s new look in the Marvel’s Spider-Man remastering, Insomniac revealed a photo and a remake of the scene between Peter and Otto Octavius ​​in the lab, and as you can see the end result looks a lot like the version. Spider-Man that Tom Holland plays in the cohesive universe of Marvel Studios.

But Peter’s change in appearance will not be the only thing that will be modified in the remastering of Marvel’s Spider-Man and the developers of the game promise that the version for PS5 will include several graphic improvements that will contemplate from improved versions of the buildings to true reflections in the buildings. windows and glass.

All in addition to aesthetic enhancements to the appearance of the characters that include “higher fidelity skin, eye and teeth shaders to individually rendered strands of hair.”

On the other hand, the remastering of Marvel’s Spider-Man will take advantage of the new Sony console offering a shorter loading time, “Spatial 3D Audio in compatible headphones and the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers of the revolutionary DualSense controller”, according to Insominac.

Finally, this new version of the game will also incorporate the costume from the movie The Amazing Spider-Man into its proposal and will have improvements in the photography mode that will take advantage of the features developed to take photos in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and that, for example , they will allow to place lights in the environment and to change the costumes after having lined up a photo.

The remastering of Marvel’s Spider-Man will be available alongside Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, a game that will be released on November 12, 2020.



