Spider-Man Recordings Can Be Exported from PS4 to PS5

Developer firm Insomniac Games has released support for transferring registration files from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 between Marvel’s Spider-Man games. With the released update, 3 costumes in the Remastered version were also added to the original game.

Sony’s next generation game console, PlayStation 5, has recently been released all over the world. The fact that the recording files of some PlayStation 4 games could not be transferred to the PlayStation 5 before the console came out caused the players to react, while Sony made a statement after the reactions, saying that the developers decided to transfer the recordings from PS4 to PS5.

Stating that they are working on the transfer of recording files for Spider-Man between generations after Sony’s explanation, Insomniac Games made this support available with a patch released last weekend.

It is now possible to transfer Spider-Man game saves from PS4 to PS5:

Commenting on the posted update on Twitter, Insomniac Games Community Manager James Stevenson said, “To clear up the question marks and guide players, you must use the PS4 game to export your recordings. Remastered cannot see a recording until it is exported from PS4.” This is the way “he said.

The update released includes many additional fixes, including ‘rest mode crash’, as well as support for transferring recordings from PS4 to PS5. It should also be noted that three new costumes from the same Spider-Man Remastered have been added to the original game with the update.



