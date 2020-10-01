Spider-Man (PS5): Insomniac Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered will be included in Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition exclusively for PS5. What is this change of face due to?

The announcement of the first 4K resolution and 60 FPS images and gameplay of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered for PS5 was one of the big news of the PlayStation universe this Wednesday. However, the new face of the protagonist, Peter Parker, has become an international trend as a debate has arisen between those who defend and those who question this face modification. Insomniac Games has responded to the criticism.

Brian Intihar, head of the original Spider-Man, has posted a message on his personal Twitter account where he assures that “we totally understand your reaction.” Peter Parker’s face change is something no one saw coming, and while it’s completely common in the comic book world, he understands the surprise. “Even me it has taken time to get used to Peter’s new look,” he acknowledges. “We care as much about this character as we all do, so you must know that we have not made this decision lightly. As we did during the development of Marvel’s Spider-Man, we will continue to take note of the comments, we will listen and we will always look for ways to improve every aspect of the game, “he concludes.

Now, why is this change? We will be brief: it is about the recreation of the face of Yuri Lowenthal, a character who played the original Peter and. He himself has confirmed it. This time they needed a modeling with a facial bone structure more similar to Lowenthal’s and they have done it to guarantee a greater degree of fidelity with the character.

Regarding the transfer of saved games, Sony has confirmed that those who have Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4 will not be able to transfer their save game to the PS4 remastering, which can only be acquired by purchasing Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Utimate Edition from PS5. . If you have any doubts, we recommend going to this article where, expressly, we resolve all possible doubts.



