Spider-Man player Miles Morales know the game from 2018

You may not know Nadji Jeter by name, but he is the actor who brought Miles Morales to life in the Marvel’s Spider-Man game, and who will return to the role, now as the protagonist, in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5.

In an interview with the Game Informer website, Nadji revealed that he knew about the sequel since the launch party for the original game, held in 2018 by developer Insomniac. “Bryan Intihar, the creative director of the first game, pulled me into the corner and asked ‘Hey, man, how would you feel about having your own game, an adventure about Miles?” said Nadji.

“And I was like, ‘I’m ready!’, But as I needed to do some business stuff before, I ended up saying, ‘Sure, let’s do this, I’ll let you know as soon as it’s all right and let us see!'”

Nadji Jeter had already played the same character in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order for Nintendo Switch, and in the Spider-Man animation that aired on Disney XD. What do you think of your work as Miles? Looking forward to playing your new game on November 12th? Comment below!



